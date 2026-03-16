Comtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

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