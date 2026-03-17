ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $103.9 million in…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $103.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $6.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.48 per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.8 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $357.5 million.

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