Cibus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.3 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 42 cents per share.

The developer and licensor of plant traits for seed companies posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $127.1 million, or $2.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.