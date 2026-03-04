Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $267…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $267 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.7 million.

Brown-Forman B shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

