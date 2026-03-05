BJ’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $125.9 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $578.4 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.46 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

BJ’s shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.

