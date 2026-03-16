Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $32.7 million, or $2.57 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $120.8 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have declined 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.87, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

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