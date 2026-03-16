Assertio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.86.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $30.4 million, or $4.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $118.7 million.

Assertio shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.77, a rise of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

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