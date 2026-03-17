Andersen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The financial advisory firm posted revenue of $170.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.3 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $838.7 million.

Andersen expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $970 million.

Andersen shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year.

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