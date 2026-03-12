Allogene Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $190.9 million, or 87 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.47. A year ago, they were trading at $2.06.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.