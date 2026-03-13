AC Immune: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $18 million…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Friday reported a loss of $18 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $423,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $85 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3. A year ago, they were trading at $2.32.

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