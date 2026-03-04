Abercrombie: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $172.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.68.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $506.9 million, or $10.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.27 billion.

Abercrombie expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 to $11 per share.

Abercrombie shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.