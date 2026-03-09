9 of the Best Stocks for a Starter Portfolio

Building a stock portfolio for the first time can be intimidating. There’s an overwhelming number of companies available for investment,…

Building a stock portfolio for the first time can be intimidating. There’s an overwhelming number of companies available for investment, and even if you’re confident in your picks, there’s always the chance that the daily news cycle throws your portfolio for a loop.

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A strong portfolio doesn’t require complicated strategies, however. The best stocks for a starter portfolio are reliable, stable companies that can grow over time. They are characterized by simple traits like consistent earnings, durable competitive advantages and long-term growth.

To be clear, no single stock can do the job alone; diversification is essential to reduce risk and avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Furthermore, the stocks that one individual holds may not be right for their neighbor. All investing is personal and involves assessing your own risk profile and financial goals.

But with patience and thoughtful stock selection, even a modest starter portfolio can become the foundation of lasting financial growth. Here are nine of the best stocks to help you get started.

— Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOGL)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

— Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

— Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

— JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

— Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Visa Inc. (V)

— Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $3.7 trillion

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is a behemoth of the digital communications landscape. From its dominant search engine to its YouTube property to its best-in-class advertising platform, the company is synonymous with the modern internet. It paid its first-ever dividend in 2024, providing a stream of income on top of its consistent growth, and is in the middle of a $70 billion share repurchase program on top of that. Shares have gained roughly 200% over the past five years, and GOOGL has a bright future as it remains a core long-term holding for many technology investors.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $3.7 trillion

When investors think of long-term growth stocks, Apple is often one of the first names that comes to mind. The multi-trillion-dollar company has one of the biggest hardware brands on the planet, and increasingly is using its installed user base to find growth in software and services. As proof, Apple’s service revenue hit an all-time high in its just-released fiscal Q1 report, topping $30 billion for the quarter and representing 20% of total sales. On top of this reliable cash flow, Apple holds more than $60 billion in cash and short-term investments, providing a tremendous foundation for this company to build on in the years to come.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $445 billion

Costco is a cult favorite among American consumers, with a loyal membership base and a value-focused strategy that provides a steady stream of sales in any market environment. The company has about 145 million card-carrying members who pay a $65 annual fee, generating roughly $8 billion in recurring revenue before a single one of its iconic rotisserie chickens gets rung up. The company consistently ranks among the top of all retailers for customer satisfaction, and with five-year returns of about 215% it remains a favorite among investors, too.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Sector: Health care Market value: $876 billion

Founded in 1876, Big Pharma mainstay Eli Lilly is one of the most respected health care companies in the industry. Its current business is driven by blockbuster treatments like Humalog insulin and Trulicity diabetes medication, along with new weight management therapies Mounjaro and Zepbound. This latter duo has investors particularly excited, driving 380% returns over the last five years as the company expects continued revenue expansion. With a strong product portfolio that also includes leading oncology treatments, Lilly is well positioned to benefit from major health care trends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sector: Financial services Market value: $759 billion

With roots tracing back to 1799, JPMorgan Chase has a long history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and using its scale to acquire smaller competitors — often at fire-sale prices. That includes Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual during the financial crisis of 2008, and First Republic during regional bank volatility in 2023. As the largest U.S. bank by deposits, JPMorgan remains one of the most established and reliable financial stocks available.

[Read: How to Pick Stocks: 5 Things All Beginner Investors Should Know]

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sector: Health care Market value: $587 billion

Johnson & Johnson is a health care icon that was founded in 1886 and remains one of the most dominant U.S. health care companies. Even after spinning off its Kenvue consumer health division in 2023, the company remains a force. JNJ is one of the 20 largest U.S. stocks by market value thanks to dominance in high-margin medical devices and prescription drugs. Johnson & Johnson is also one of just two companies with a top-tier AAA credit rating, demonstrating its exceptional financial strength. What’s more, the firm boasts a remarkable track record of 63 consecutive years of dividend growth to highlight both its durability and long-term commitment to shareholders.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Sector: Technology Market value: $3 trillion

If you’re curious about what other company has a pristine AAA rating, the answer is tech giant Microsoft. This leading technology company has delivered remarkably consistent growth over the past few decades. Beyond its iconic Windows operating system and Office productivity tools, Microsoft dominates gaming with its Xbox consoles and Activision Blizzard studio. On top of that, its Azure cloud computing suite and burgeoning artificial intelligence operations put it in a position to prosper for many years to come. That makes MSFT a great foundational holding for those just getting started on Wall Street.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Sector: Technology Market value: $4.5 trillion

Nvidia has become Wall Street’s favorite growth stock lately, rising more than 1,500% over the past five years thanks to semiconductor technology with next-gen appeal. Its industry-leading GPUs are in demand across cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and more. Although short-term volatility persists thanks to fears that this red-hot stock has overheated, Nvidia’s leadership is not in dispute. In fact, its valuation reflects high expectations on Wall Street — a good sign that Nvidia is at the center of tech megatrends that won’t be abating anytime soon.

Visa Inc. (V)

Sector: Financial services Market value: $592 billion

Payments processing icon Visa is a leader in the modern cashless society, reporting more than $14 trillion in volume in 2025. From its longstanding business with branded credit cards to new innovations like mobile payments platforms and tap-to-pay technology for smartphones, Visa sits at the center of a digital economy that pays without paper money. With a trusted brand and entrenched users across industries and countries, Visa appears well positioned to remain a critical player in the global economy for years to come.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $994 billion

With more than 10,000 stores worldwide and employees that tally over 2.1 million, Walmart is one of the biggest corporations on the planet. In fact, its grocery business is the largest in the U.S. — making it a staples mainstay even without things like automotive products, household furnishings or anything else. While global trade dynamics can create uncertainty around supply chains and pricing, one thing is certain: A company with the scale and pricing power of Walmart will always find a way to stay relevant. This consistent performance and massive reach makes WMT stock a standard holding in almost any portfolio.

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9 of the Best Stocks for a Starter Portfolio originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.