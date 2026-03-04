4 Reasons to Consider Community College

Making the decision to start or continue your education can be challenging, but community college is a quality, cost-savvy option…

Making the decision to start or continue your education can be challenging, but community college is a quality, cost-savvy option to consider.

Through flexible class schedules and a variety of programs, community college can help you prepare for the workforce or a four-year institution while balancing other responsibilities.

“Community colleges serve the majority of working adults, student parents and first-generation college students in the United States,” says Martha M. Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.

Here are four benefits of attending one.

[READ: 5 Ways to Pay for Community College]

Affordability

Affordability is a major reason to consider community college: The average tuition and fees for full-time, in-district students at two-year colleges in 2025-2026 was $4,150, according to the College Board’s Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2025 report. Comparably, in-state tuition at public four-year colleges was nearly three times that amount — $11,950.

Community colleges give students the option to stay local, allowing for savings on food and housing — educational expenses often charged at four-year institutions.

In most cases, community college students have access to the same federal and state financial aid resources as those attending a four-year college, such as grants, loans and work-study. To be eligible, students need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, which typically opens Oct. 1 each year.

“Funding does get awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so definitely file the FAFSA early and then also be aware of any date or institutional financial aid deadline,” says Sarah Austin, a policy analyst at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Most community colleges offer scholarships, which students can qualify for based on financial need or be selected for in recognition of academic or athletic achievements. Scholarships may also be awarded based on other factors, like identity, field of study, hobbies and community service.

Path to a Four-Year College or University

Community college students can save money and explore a variety of academic programs before furthering their education at a four-year institution.

About one-third of community college students transfer to a four-year institution, but less than half earn a bachelor’s degree within six years, according to a 2024 report from the Community College Research Center at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York. Students who choose to transfer will start with more credits, getting ahead on prerequisite courses or their degree path.

[Read: Everything You Need to Know About Community Colleges — FAQ.]

Another way to reduce your time to degree is through dual enrollment programs, which allow students to take college courses while in high school. Roughly 2.8 million high school students participated in dual enrollment in 2023-2024, up 12.7% from the prior year, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Some states offer subsidized dual enrollment programs, which reduces the cost or makes it tuition-free.

“Our state passed legislation that facilitated tuition-free dual enrollment courses for students who meet financial needs,” says Olivia Pearson, college readiness supervisor at Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland. “So students who are eligible for free and reduced meals were also eligible for tuition-free community college attendance, and we pay tuition, fees and textbooks.”

Workforce Training

From hairstyling to construction to cybersecurity, community colleges prepare students for jobs in the local workforce.

“Community colleges are able to work together with their municipalities and local businesses to develop courses and train workers,” Parham says.

Students can leave community college with a degree or certification in a skill they can apply toward their current or future career. Pima Community College in Arizona, for example, offers a two-year cybersecurity degree that provides hands-on experience in areas such as cyber defense and cyber law, and connects them with professionals in the field.

“At Pima, we don’t just build programs in isolation,” says Jeffrey P. Nasse, the school’s chancellor. “We build them alongside industry. So here in Arizona, there’s defense, there’s health care, there’s a variety of industries that we try to align with.”

[READ: Consider Taking Community College Classes While at a 4-Year University]

Flexibility

For students juggling work, child care or caretaking responsibilities, community colleges offer night classes and online alternatives.

Loretta Harris, who graduated high school in 2003 but didn’t return to her education until 2020 due to work and family obligations, says starting community college opened up new opportunities and resources that helped her gain the confidence to excel in her schoolwork.

“I needed an option that would challenge me academically, be financially accessible, allow me to still be present as a parent and employee, and give me a sense of community,” Harris, a first-generation student at Porterville College in California, wrote in an email. “Community college gave me not only all of this, but leadership opportunities, mentorship and the confidence to see myself as a scholar.”

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

A Guide to Career and Technical Education Programs

Going to Trade School? Here’s How You Can Get Student Loans

What Are Apprenticeships?

4 Reasons to Consider Community College originally appeared on usnews.com