XPO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316 million, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.16 billion.

