Xcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $567 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.02 billion, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.67 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.04 to $4.16 per share.

