Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 9, 2026, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1829
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 146.75 147.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0587 3.0438
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3631 3.3384
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.4350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 14.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.54 85.26
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0816 1.0394
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.1100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8675 3.7175
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 306.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8600 10.8900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2400 7.4500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7990 5.8635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5976 0.5906

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up