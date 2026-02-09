NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1829 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1837
|1.1829
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|146.75
|147.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0587
|3.0438
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3631
|3.3384
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.2950
|1.4350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.15
|14.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.54
|85.26
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0816
|1.0394
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|441.50
|441.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1600
|4.1100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8675
|3.7175
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|300.20
|306.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.8600
|10.8900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2400
|7.4500
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5331
|0.5491
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7990
|5.8635
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.5976
|0.5906
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.