NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1829 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 146.75 147.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0587 3.0438 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3631 3.3384 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.54 85.26 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0816 1.0394 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.1100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8675 3.7175 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8600 10.8900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2400 7.4500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7990 5.8635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5976 0.5906

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

