NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 142.75 146.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0780 3.0587 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3864 3.3631 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.19 83.54 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0599 1.0816 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8200 3.8675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 300.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6500 10.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2850 7.2400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5331

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8260 5.7990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6024 0.5976

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.