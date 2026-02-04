NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.50 140.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2196 3.2130 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5268 3.5213 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.93 84.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0275 1.0563 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0700 4.0900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.7975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 300.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3300 10.3800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6150 7.5575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5331

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8015 6.0625

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6042 0.6006

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

