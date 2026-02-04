Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 4, 2026, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 138.50 140.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2196 3.2130
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5268 3.5213
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.93 84.87
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0275 1.0563
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0700 4.0900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7575 3.7975
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 300.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3300 10.3800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6150 7.5575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5331

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8015 6.0625

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6042 0.6006

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

