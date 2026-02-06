White Mountains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Friday reported net income of…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Friday reported net income of $835.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $327.23. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $363.60 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $674.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $430.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

