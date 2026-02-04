Wex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84.3 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.11 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $304.1 million, or $8.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.80 to $4.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $670 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.76 billion.

