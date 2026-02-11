Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cle. Max Hayes 42
Ashtabula St John 60, Conneaut 46
Canal Winchester 75, Logan 60
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 55, Day. Miami Valley 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, Carey 30
Fredericktown 67, Delaware Buckeye Valley 56
Georgetown 55, Bethel-Tate 44
Ironton 70, Portsmouth 53
Madison 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 56
Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Bucyrus 44
Marietta 65, Canal Winchester Harvest 55
Martins Ferry 66, Shadyside 24
Medina Christian Academy 61, E. Can. 49
New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 39
Toledo St John’s Jesuit 50, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, Mich. 44
Wheelersburg 76, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
