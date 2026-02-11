Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cle. Max Hayes 42 Ashtabula St John 60, Conneaut 46 Canal Winchester 75,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cle. Max Hayes 42

Ashtabula St John 60, Conneaut 46

Canal Winchester 75, Logan 60

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 55, Day. Miami Valley 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, Carey 30

Fredericktown 67, Delaware Buckeye Valley 56

Georgetown 55, Bethel-Tate 44

Ironton 70, Portsmouth 53

Madison 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 56

Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Bucyrus 44

Marietta 65, Canal Winchester Harvest 55

Martins Ferry 66, Shadyside 24

Medina Christian Academy 61, E. Can. 49

New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 39

Toledo St John’s Jesuit 50, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, Mich. 44

Wheelersburg 76, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

