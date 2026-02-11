Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albany Alexander 61, Nelsonville-York 36 Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Kinsman Badger 29 Ashtabula Edgewood 46, Corry, Pa.…

Albany Alexander 61, Nelsonville-York 36

Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Kinsman Badger 29

Ashtabula Edgewood 46, Corry, Pa. 42

Athens 70, McArthur Vinton County 33

Beloit W. Branch 55, Youngs. Ursuline 40

Can. South 42, Alliance Marlington 41

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Sparta Highland 38

Chagrin Falls 51, Cuyahoga Hts. 22

Chesterland W. Geauga 58, Willoughby S. 46

Cin. Colerain 52, Middletown 11

Cin. Princeton 67, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41

Cin. Sycamore 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Cle. St. Joseph 59

Cols. Northland 60, Columbus South 6

Conneaut 47, Ashtabula St John 20

Cuyahoga Falls 35, Bedford 22

E. Cle. Shaw 32, Orange 31

Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Beachwood 22

Gorham Fayette 47, Stryker 36

Hamilton 42, Fairfield 28

Jackson 47, Pomeroy Meigs 31

London Madison-Plains 61, Spring. Greenon 35

Lucasville Valley 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42

Mason 36, Cin. Oak Hills 35

Massillon Jackson 76, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 23

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, New Middletown Spring. 42

New Philadelphia 56, Warsaw River View 26

Norwalk 60, Sandusky Perkins 29

Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34

Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Groveport-Madison 29

Salem 47, Beaver Local 21

Salineville Southern 47, Columbiana 45

Seaman N. Adams 63, Hillsboro 47

Sebring McKinley 29, Windham 28

Shadyside 59, Wellsville 12

Springboro 70, Clayton Northmont 33

Stow-Munroe Falls 42, Medina 33

Vermilion 61, Wellington 24

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Danville 38

Warren Harding 54, Cle. Rhodes 21

Warren Howland 72, Youngs. Boardman 54

Warrensville Hts. 57, Cortland Maplewood 32

Washington C.H. 51, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Westlake 34, Bard Early College 21

Wooster Triway 50, Ashland Mapleton 35

Youngs. East 57, Cle. E. Tech 10

Youngs. Valley Christian 69, Brookfield 62

Zanesville 59, Zanesville Maysville 39

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Massillon Perry 48

