Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 61, Nelsonville-York 36
Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Kinsman Badger 29
Ashtabula Edgewood 46, Corry, Pa. 42
Athens 70, McArthur Vinton County 33
Beloit W. Branch 55, Youngs. Ursuline 40
Can. South 42, Alliance Marlington 41
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Sparta Highland 38
Chagrin Falls 51, Cuyahoga Hts. 22
Chesterland W. Geauga 58, Willoughby S. 46
Cin. Colerain 52, Middletown 11
Cin. Princeton 67, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41
Cin. Sycamore 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Cle. St. Joseph 59
Cols. Northland 60, Columbus South 6
Conneaut 47, Ashtabula St John 20
Cuyahoga Falls 35, Bedford 22
E. Cle. Shaw 32, Orange 31
Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Beachwood 22
Gorham Fayette 47, Stryker 36
Hamilton 42, Fairfield 28
Jackson 47, Pomeroy Meigs 31
London Madison-Plains 61, Spring. Greenon 35
Lucasville Valley 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42
Mason 36, Cin. Oak Hills 35
Massillon Jackson 76, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 23
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, New Middletown Spring. 42
New Philadelphia 56, Warsaw River View 26
Norwalk 60, Sandusky Perkins 29
Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34
Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Groveport-Madison 29
Salem 47, Beaver Local 21
Salineville Southern 47, Columbiana 45
Seaman N. Adams 63, Hillsboro 47
Sebring McKinley 29, Windham 28
Shadyside 59, Wellsville 12
Springboro 70, Clayton Northmont 33
Stow-Munroe Falls 42, Medina 33
Vermilion 61, Wellington 24
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Danville 38
Warren Harding 54, Cle. Rhodes 21
Warren Howland 72, Youngs. Boardman 54
Warrensville Hts. 57, Cortland Maplewood 32
Washington C.H. 51, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Westlake 34, Bard Early College 21
Wooster Triway 50, Ashland Mapleton 35
Youngs. East 57, Cle. E. Tech 10
Youngs. Valley Christian 69, Brookfield 62
Zanesville 59, Zanesville Maysville 39
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Massillon Perry 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.