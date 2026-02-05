WEC Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $316.9 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $316.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $4.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.8 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.