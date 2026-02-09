Waters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $225.2 million.…

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $225.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.77. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $4.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.50 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $932.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $642.6 million, or $10.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Waters expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.30 to $14.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion.

