Virtus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $5.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.41 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $208 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $188.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.4 million, or $19.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $774.2 million.

