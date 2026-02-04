Victory Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112.8…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $374.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $330.1 million, or $4.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

