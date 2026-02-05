Union Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million…

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Morrisville, Vermont-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.1 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.3 million.

