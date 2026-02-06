Under Armour: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Friday reported a loss of $430.8 million in its…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Friday reported a loss of $430.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 11 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.