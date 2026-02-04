UGI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported net income…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $297 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.26 per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UGI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.