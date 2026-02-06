Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $233.6 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $233.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $3.88 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $814.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.