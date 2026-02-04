TTM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $774.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $177.4 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million for the fiscal first quarter.

