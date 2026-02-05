Tradeweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $325…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $325 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $521.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $521.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $516.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $812.8 million, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.05 billion.

