Thermon Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $516 million to $526 million.

