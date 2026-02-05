Terreno: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bellevue, Washington, said it had funds from operations of $86.5 million, or 83 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $157.5 million, or $1.53 per share.

The industrial real estate company, based in Bellevue, Washington, posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $284.7 million. Revenue was reported as $476.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRNO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.