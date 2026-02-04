Tenable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $737,000 in…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $737,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $260.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.1 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $999.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $257 million to $260 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.81 to $1.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

