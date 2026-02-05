Strategy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.44…

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.44 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $42.93 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $123 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.85 billion, or $15.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $477.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

