Stewart Information Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $790.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.5 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

