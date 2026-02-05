SS&C Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $193.1…

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $193.1 million.

The Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $796.9 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.62 to $1.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $7.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.