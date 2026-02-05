Spectrum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $677 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $666 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.