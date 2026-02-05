Sony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.55 billion in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 41 cents per share.
The electronics and media company posted revenue of $24.11 billion in the period.
