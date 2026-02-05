Snap-On: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $260.7 million.…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $260.7 million.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $4.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.86 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $19.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.74 billion.

