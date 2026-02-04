SiTime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.2…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The company posted revenue of $113.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.9 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $326.7 million.

