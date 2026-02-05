Sirius XM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $99 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $805 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.56 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.5 billion.

