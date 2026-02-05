Score Post Malone and Jelly Roll Concert Tickets Before Everybody Else With Your Citi Card

Superstar singer Post Malone and Grammy winner Jelly Roll are set to hit the road this spring, bringing back their…

Superstar singer Post Malone and Grammy winner Jelly Roll are set to hit the road this spring, bringing back their 2025 stadium tour for a second stint — named “The Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2.” The duo will hit over 20 stages across the U.S. and Canada between April and July 2026. While the tour is expected to sell out quickly, Citi cardholders have an advantage in securing a seat to U.S. shows.

Before tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 10, they will be available exclusively to Citi cardholders and those with Artist Presale access. Citi presale tickets are available to anyone with a Citi credit or debit card. Citi business cards are not eligible. Presale access began on Feb. 4 and ends on Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

To try to score tickets, cardholders will need to visit Citi Entertainment and navigate to the Post Malone tour page. You’ll then be redirected to a Ticketmaster page, where you’ll enter the first six digits of your Citi credit or debit card number to gain entry to the presale. There is a limit of six tickets per eligible card.

Keep in mind, you must use an eligible Citi credit card with the Visa or Mastercard logo or a Citibank debit card with a Mastercard logo to complete your purchase.

If you don’t have a Citi card and want to apply for one to access the presale, Citi offers several cards, like the Citi Custom Cash® Card. If you’re approved and Citi can instantly verify your identity, you’ll receive an instant card number with a portion of your full credit limit. You will have access to your full credit line when you receive your physical card.

If you’re looking for the best Citi card to use to purchase tickets, check out these options:

Citi Cash Back Cards

— Citi Custom Cash® Card

— Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Rewards Cards

— Citi Strata? Card

— Citi Strata Elite? Card

— Citi Strata Premier® Card

Citi Secured Card

— Citi® Secured Mastercard®

