Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckingham County 47, Randolph-Henry 27

Catholic 66, St. Annes-Belfield 61

Chancellor 50, Spotsylvania 34

Colonial Forge 46, Riverbend 27

Cresser Christian, N.C. 50, Shining Stars Sports 42

Currituck County, N.C. 41, Oscar Smith 29

Eastside 55, Castlewood 31

Fort Chiswell 54, Grayson County 46

Fuqua School 47, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 44, Episcopal 33

Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 46

Lafayette 35, Jamestown 27

Narrows 54, Parry McCluer 14

Rappahannock County 61, Madison County 45

Rustburg 44, Altavista 29

Southampton 37, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 19

The Covenant School 70, Norfolk Christian School 62

The St. James Performance 77, St. Frances Academy, Md. 52

Tunstall 38, GW-Danville 32

Union 46, Gate City 36

Warhill 58, Poquoson 29

William Fleming 59, Woodgrove 33

Wilson Memorial 38, Rockbridge County 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

