Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckingham County 47, Randolph-Henry 27
Catholic 66, St. Annes-Belfield 61
Chancellor 50, Spotsylvania 34
Colonial Forge 46, Riverbend 27
Cresser Christian, N.C. 50, Shining Stars Sports 42
Currituck County, N.C. 41, Oscar Smith 29
Eastside 55, Castlewood 31
Fort Chiswell 54, Grayson County 46
Fuqua School 47, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 44, Episcopal 33
Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 46
Lafayette 35, Jamestown 27
Narrows 54, Parry McCluer 14
Rappahannock County 61, Madison County 45
Rustburg 44, Altavista 29
Southampton 37, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 19
The Covenant School 70, Norfolk Christian School 62
The St. James Performance 77, St. Frances Academy, Md. 52
Tunstall 38, GW-Danville 32
Union 46, Gate City 36
Warhill 58, Poquoson 29
William Fleming 59, Woodgrove 33
Wilson Memorial 38, Rockbridge County 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.