Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 63, Stuarts Draft 54

Amherst County 64, Jefferson Forest 45

Armstrong 65, Surry County 29

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 67, Fuqua School 36

Buckingham County 70, Randolph-Henry 55

Carmel 58, Christchurch 40

Catholic 73, St. Annes-Belfield 62

Cave Spring 68, Lord Botetourt 62

Chancellor 73, Spotsylvania 40

Cumberland Christian, Ky. 65, Mountain Mission 59

E.C. Glass 59, Liberty Christian 52

Evergreen 76, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 44

Floyd County 70, Parry McCluer 60

Fort Chiswell 76, Grayson County 53

Fredericksburg Homeschool 59, Loudoun County Home School 38

GW-Danville 63, Tunstall 28

Gar-Field 71, Woodbridge 67

Glen Allen 44, Hermitage 40

Granby 82, Warwick 52

Hampton 77, John Marshall 55

Huguenot 63, Highland Springs 52

John Handley 66, Hidden Valley 57

Life Christian 53, Grove Avenue Baptist 50

Madison County 59, Rappahannock County 53

Maury 61, Princess Anne 54

Nansemond River 74, Denbigh 59

Norview 74, Peninsula Catholic 59

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 62, Northside 43

Paul VI 79, Bishop McNamara, Md. 58

Prince George 62, Sussex Central 45

Riverbend 56, Colonial Forge 51

Rustburg 70, Altavista 56

Rye Cove 63, Thomas Walker 55

Shelby Valley, Ky. 90, Grundy 40

Southampton 58, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 30

Stuart Hall 63, Gillion Academy Regional 49

Tuscarora 61, Broad Run 50

Union 63, Gate City 54, 2OT

Va. Episcopal 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 66

Veritas Classic Christian School 80, Kenston Forest 19

Veritas Collegiate Academy 68, Cristo Rey Richmond 60

Woodside 61, TPLS Christian 30

