Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 63, Stuarts Draft 54
Amherst County 64, Jefferson Forest 45
Armstrong 65, Surry County 29
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 67, Fuqua School 36
Buckingham County 70, Randolph-Henry 55
Carmel 58, Christchurch 40
Catholic 73, St. Annes-Belfield 62
Cave Spring 68, Lord Botetourt 62
Chancellor 73, Spotsylvania 40
Cumberland Christian, Ky. 65, Mountain Mission 59
E.C. Glass 59, Liberty Christian 52
Evergreen 76, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 44
Floyd County 70, Parry McCluer 60
Fort Chiswell 76, Grayson County 53
Fredericksburg Homeschool 59, Loudoun County Home School 38
GW-Danville 63, Tunstall 28
Gar-Field 71, Woodbridge 67
Glen Allen 44, Hermitage 40
Granby 82, Warwick 52
Hampton 77, John Marshall 55
Huguenot 63, Highland Springs 52
John Handley 66, Hidden Valley 57
Life Christian 53, Grove Avenue Baptist 50
Madison County 59, Rappahannock County 53
Maury 61, Princess Anne 54
Nansemond River 74, Denbigh 59
Norview 74, Peninsula Catholic 59
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 62, Northside 43
Paul VI 79, Bishop McNamara, Md. 58
Prince George 62, Sussex Central 45
Riverbend 56, Colonial Forge 51
Rustburg 70, Altavista 56
Rye Cove 63, Thomas Walker 55
Shelby Valley, Ky. 90, Grundy 40
Southampton 58, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 30
Stuart Hall 63, Gillion Academy Regional 49
Tuscarora 61, Broad Run 50
Union 63, Gate City 54, 2OT
Va. Episcopal 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 66
Veritas Classic Christian School 80, Kenston Forest 19
Veritas Collegiate Academy 68, Cristo Rey Richmond 60
Woodside 61, TPLS Christian 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
