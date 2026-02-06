RXO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Friday reported a loss of $46 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Friday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $100 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.74 billion.

