Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $305 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $12.20 per share.

