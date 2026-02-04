RMR Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.2 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $180.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.