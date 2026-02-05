Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $463 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $6.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $7.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.86 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $6.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $17.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.94 billion.

